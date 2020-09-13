White, Alice Stansbury passed away on September 1, 2020 at the age of 90. Alice was born in Louisville, Kentucky on June 19, 1930 to Charles Bertram Stansbury and Margaret Adams Stansbury. Alice attended Sweet Briar College, where she met Robert (Robin) Anderson White, the love of her life, who was attending Virginia Military Institute. They were married May 19, 1950. She is survived by her husband Robin, children Warren Thomas White II and wife Lu, Peyton White Lumpkin and husband Tom, Charles Stansbury White and wife Joi, Preston W. Daggett and husband Arie, and grandchildren Alexandra Peyton Lumpkin, Thomas D. Lumpkin III, Crissy Beach, Lina White, Isabella White, and Robert (Bobby) Anderson White II. She was predeceased by her sister Lucy Stansbury Tyler, brother Robert Adams Stansbury and son-in-law Walter Daggett. Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Dog Ranch Rescue or the charity of your choice
.