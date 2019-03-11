DEWENT, ALICIA 02/11/31-03/08/19 Our beloved Mother and Grandmother, "Guelita", left us to be with the Lord and her husband Hip¢lito Dewent. She is survived by seven children and many grandchildren. Viewing will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 from 7pm to 12:00am at Vior Funeral Home, 291 NW 37th Avenue. Mass-Tuesday, March 11th, 2019 at Holy Rosary St Richard's Catholic Church, 7500 SW 152nd St, at 10:00am. Burial to follow at Woodlawn South, 11655 SW 117th Avenue.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 11, 2019