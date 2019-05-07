ENGLERT, ALICIA S., 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was born on March 29, 1925, in Palma Soriano, Oriente, Cuba, to Carlota de la Torre Ponte and Jose Leopoldo Morell. She was married to her husband of 68 years, Frank J. Englert, who preceded her in death in 2015. Alicia was well known for selling real estate all over Miami for many years. She enjoyed meeting people but will most be remembered for her great love for her children. Alicia is survived by her six children: Eileen, Patricia, Frank, Jennifer, Theresa, and Leslie and their spouses, as well as ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8 at 7 p.m. at Caballero Rivero Funeral Home of Westchester, followed by a funeral mass at Epiphany Catholic Church on Thursday, May 9 at 10:30 a.m. A Christian burial will take place following mass at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery. Her family will always carry her memory in their hearts.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 7, 2019