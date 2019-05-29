Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan Francis Milledge. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Allan Francis Milledge, 88, of Flagler Beach Florida passed away on May 24, 2019. Born on October 21, 1930 in Miami, Florida to Sarah Franklin Milledge and Judge Stanley Milledge. He was raised in Miami Shores, attended public schools and graduated from Miami Edison H.S. in 1948. He attended University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, graduating as Phi Beta Kappa in 1951. At Carolina he chaired the Men's Honor Council and was member of the Golden Fleece. He attended Harvard Law School, graduating Cum Laude in 1955. Following law school, he served as a private in U.S. Army stationed in La Rouchelle, France until 1957. His legal career began as Assistant Florida Attorney General from 1957-59. In 1959, he became a trial lawyer with the powerhouse Miami law firm of Nichols, Gaither, Greene, Frates and Beckham. In 1961, he formed his own law firm with partner Neil Rutledge (Rutledge and Milledge). Over the years, he later established law practices with Richard Horn (Milledge and Horn), with Bruce Hermelee (Milledge and Hermelee), and Bruce Iden and Florence Snyder (Milledge, Iden and Synder - later Milledge and Iden). Early in his career he represented railroad workers with claims against the FEC Railroad, and appeared in oral argument on behalf of the Fireman and Trainman Unions before the U.S. Supreme Court. He represented the Ansin Family interests for many years guiding their large Florida land development holdings, as well as representing the Channel 7 television station concerning First Amendment and public records litigation. His interest in the environment was cemented as young man visiting the Everglades on many occasions and attending President Truman's dedication of the Everglades National Park in 1947. In 1972, Governor Reubin Askew appointed him to serve as Chairman of the powerful 15 person Environmental Land Management Study Committee ("ELMS") which had broad regulatory powers to carry out the Environmental Land and Water Management Act. The ELMS Committee was credited with creating a strong coalition that propelled Florida to the forefront of growth management and environmental protection. He subsequently was the first General Counsel of the South Florida Regional Planning Council, and also represented Dade County in enacting its first effective land use plan. In 1990, Governor Lawton Chiles appointed him to the South Florida Water Management District and was made Chairman. He was proud of immediately taking control of District litigation with the Miccosukee Tribe and convincing the Governor to appear with him in Federal Court to accept responsibility for the State's conveyance of polluted agriculture water, and for failing to limit destructive phosphorous run-off into the Everglades. His environmental record also includes his pro bono legal representation of the well-renowned Seacamp in Big Pine Key for several decades. Allan has been politically active over his lifetime, including chair of the Florida Council of Concerned Democrats, and being elected as delegate for Eugene McCarthy to the 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago. At the 1972 Democratic Convention in Miami Beach, he chaired a team of 80 Ombudsman lawyers to settle disputes to reduce violence involving non-delegates/ protesters. This was so successful, the RNC had him perform the same duties at the Republican Convention the next month. In the 1990's, his activism extended to the rights of maritime seaman through his long efforts working with the Episcopal Church to establish the Seafarers' House at Port Everglades and became founding chair. Allan Milledge is survived by his wife Cathleen Vogel who resides in Flagler Beach Florida, sisters Dr. Sarah Nelson (Harold), and Eleanor Decker, and children Thomas Milledge (Gaolin), John Milledge (Susan Tramer), Matthew Milledge (Tia), Deirdre Robertson (Scott), and David Milledge (Michele), and nine grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Seafarers' House of Port Everglades at www.seafarershouse.org is suggested. Published in the Miami Herald on May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

