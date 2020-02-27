FRIEDLAND, Allan With sadness and heartfelt thanks for the wonderful life of our husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend we say farewell. Allan Friedland passed away on February 25, 2020, at the age of 82. He is survived after 54 years of marriage by his wife, Priscilla Friedland; children Randy Friedland & Stacy Friedland; grandchildren Marlo Friedland, Ella Friedland, Shelby Sanders; beloved brother Joel Friedland and sister-in-law Paula Friedland; brother-in-law & sister-in-law Alan & Anna Kipnis; mother-in-law Pearl Kipnis; aunt Evelyn Lowell; nieces and nephews Vicki Miller (Warren Zinn), Mark Friedland (Hunter), Robin Walpert, Joseph Kipnis, Anna Marie Kipnis, Andrew Kipnis (Deborah), Lauren Kipnis (Michael Schwolow), Lisa Kipnis; cousins Joanne Lowell, Helaine Schank (Harvey Donowitz); & best friend for over 50 years Edie Shapiro and her entire family. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel, (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 27, 2020