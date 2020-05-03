Allan (Al) Leiter
LEITER, ALLAN (AL) We are so very sad to announce the passing of Allan (Al) Leiter (5/22/35-4/20/20). He was for 47 years the beloved husband and best friend of Sue (deceased 2/8/08), father of Debbie, Sheri (Glen Fraser) and Steven (Lisa) Leiter and grandfather to Dax, Chase and Sydney Leiter. Al lived an extraordinary life filled with family, friends, philanthropy and a brilliant career as a respected CPA. He will be remembered for his humor, smile, sage advice, and love of family and sports. He will continue to live on through his most cherished legacy, his 3 grandchildren. The family is adhering to social distancing guidances and will not hold a memorial at this time but plans to do so at a later date. A private burial was held. Donations may be made to: Cure Alzheimer's Fund Curealz.org

Published in the Miami Herald on May 3, 2020.
