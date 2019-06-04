WILSON, ALLAN PHILLIP, passed away on June 2, 2019 at the age of 94.He is survived by his beloved wife, Norma. Together they shared a love of 35 years. Born on December 7, 1924 in Washington DC, he graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1942 and joined the United States Army, serving during WWII in Okinawa. After the service, he graduated from the University of Miami, became a CPA, and had a long, successful career in the South Florida business community. Allan is also survived by his dear sister, Marilyn, and cherished children and grandchildren, Sharon, Cookie, Bruce (Sharon), Kipnis children Dan (Cheryl), Douglas (Marcella), Deahni,and grandchildren, Kate, David, Peter, Didianne, Alex, and Dana. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11:00am at Temple Judea, 5500 Granada Blvd, Coral Gables, FL. Donations in Allan's memory can be made to Greater Miami Jewish Federation or Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

