Dr. Allen Irving Rutchik
92, born in Brooklyn, NY and moved to Miami with his beloved wife Dorothy (d. 2002) to whom he was married for 43 yrs. An ordained rabbi, Allen received his Ph.D. from the U of Mia and became a clinical psychologist in 1970. He helped innumerable people throughout S.FL during his long and distinguished career. He is survived by his 2 adoring sons David (Selwa) of McLean, VA and Stephen (Cayla) of Miami, and 4 loving grandchildren- Dorothy, Zacharia, Noah, and Brandon. He was our mentor, confidante, hero and best friend and will be horribly missed. May G-d bless him and keep him. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Dorothy Rutchik Endowed Scleroderma Fund at the Johns Hopkins Scleroderma Center at https://secure.jhu.edu/form/scleroderma

Published in the Miami Herald on Jul. 9, 2020.
