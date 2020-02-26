Pierce, Barbara Allen , 87, of Dunnellon, FL, died February 23, 2020 in Ocala, FL. Barbara was born in Miami on July 6, 1932, and moved to Dunnellon in 1978 from Miami. She worked at Milgo Electronics Company and managed Ponderosa Ranch (which is now the Dolphin Mall), in Miami. Barbara was a longtime member of the Calvary Baptist Temple Church in Dunnellon. She enjoyed making ceramics at Rainbow Lakes Ceramics Club of Dunnellon, and she loved horses, cats and dogs, yard sales, and cooking for family and friends. Survivors include her sons, Charles (Janie) Barrow of Salisbury, MA; Paul (Donna) Barrow, of Morriston, FL; Dale (Michelle) Barrow, of Brandenton, FL; her daughters Althea (David) Baker of Lake City, FL, and Rebecca (Dicky) Thompson of Davie, FL. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. Visitation for Mrs. Pierce will be held from 2-4 PM on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Roberts Funeral Home, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Avenue, Dunnellon, FL. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 2 at 11 AM at the funeral home, with Pastor Dennis Hamill officiating. Interment will follow in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, at 2:30 PM. Condolences for the family can be left at www.robertsofdunnellon.com
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 26, 2020