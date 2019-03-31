Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma H. Rash. View Sign

RASH, ALMA H., age 102, passed away at home in Sunny Isles, Florida on 1/28/19. She was born 1/9/17 near Allentown, Pennsylvania and was the last of four other siblings. She graduated from the Allentown School of Nursing at the age of 21 where she worked for three years and then did private duty. At age 50 she joined the family of Susie Linden of Bal Harbour, New Jersey where she cared for Daphne Oakes until age 80. Together, they frequently traveled the world on ship. A lifelong hobby, the study of stocks even without a computer enabled her to care for family in a special way. She is survived by five nieces and nephews who remember her with gratitude and love. She wanted to be buried at sea.

