Zeller, Alma L. Passed away at age 87 on July 17th, at Gardens Court, North Palm Beach. She lived and spent the last 3 years, while battling Dementia in Jupiter, FL near her friends & family. She had a love for many charities and overwhelming kindness for everyone. She will be missed beyond words by all that knew her. Alma is survived by her brother & wife Karl & Petie Laroche, her 2 sons and their wives, Wayne & Nancy & Jeffrey & Cynthia, her Grandson Sean McCluskey, his wife Jennifer and her great grandson Jaxson. Her extended family included many nephews, nieces, in addition to her step daughters, granddaughters and great grandchildren. In her memory you can make a contribution to the American Legion Auxiliary Dept. of Florida for "The Norma Kerkow Female Veterans Educational Scholarship. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at the American Legion Post 67 in North Miami Beach from 2:00PM to 5:00PM on July 27th

Zeller, Alma L. Passed away at age 87 on July 17th, at Gardens Court, North Palm Beach. She lived and spent the last 3 years, while battling Dementia in Jupiter, FL near her friends & family. She had a love for many charities and overwhelming kindness for everyone. She will be missed beyond words by all that knew her. Alma is survived by her brother & wife Karl & Petie Laroche, her 2 sons and their wives, Wayne & Nancy & Jeffrey & Cynthia, her Grandson Sean McCluskey, his wife Jennifer and her great grandson Jaxson. Her extended family included many nephews, nieces, in addition to her step daughters, granddaughters and great grandchildren. In her memory you can make a contribution to the American Legion Auxiliary Dept. of Florida for "The Norma Kerkow Female Veterans Educational Scholarship. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at the American Legion Post 67 in North Miami Beach from 2:00PM to 5:00PM on July 27th Published in the Miami Herald on July 25, 2019

