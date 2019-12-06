Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvaro Diego Gomez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Today we honor the transition of Alvaro Diego Gomez Gomez from a life he cherished and adored with his family and friends, to a memory recorded by time and loved by those who survive him. Alvaro was born in Sevilla, Colombia on May 8, 1952, and raised in Cali, Colombia. His parents, Jose Isaza Gomez and Marina Gomez Gomez, made him the middle of two brothers -- Raul Gomez, his elder, and Gilberto Gomez, the youngest of the three. The brothers three are incredibly close; Raul and Gilberto miss him terribly. He also has four other half-brothers Guillermo Gomez, Jorge Gomez, Alonzo Gomez, and Mario Gomez, the only one surviving. Alvaro, bitten by the travel bug early in life, traveled to Brussels to study Philosophy. Further feeding his travel needs and persuaded by his brother Raul, then living in Miami Beach, Alvaro traveled to the US. Captivated by Florida's beaches, he never left. One cool November day in 1979, he met his soulmate while working at the same place. Alvaro leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Wanda Yvonne Wallace Gomez. Alvaro and Wanda's children are the legacy he leaves. A kind, creative parent, and loving father, he passed along these traits to his children: Christopher Diego Gomez, married to Shiela Ocampo Gomez, who have three children Maya Yvonne Ocampo Gomez, Cyra Yvonne Ocampo Gomez, and Andre Diego Ocampo Gomez. Stephanie Yvonne Gomez Ferris, married to Daniel Kirk Ferris, have one child Aria Von Ferris (and currently expecting another). A doting grandfather, remembered fondly as the one who jumps upon sofas, dancing and singing "Baby Shark," and lovingly plays with all his grandchildren. Along with travel, Alvaro deeply loved photography. He didn't simply take photos; a master of composition, he captured fleeting, candid moments which would otherwise be lost to time. He would often disappear when visiting places, only to be found across the street, or a block behind everyone, just to get that perfect image. His family's best memories are often in the photos he took. He will always be remembered for several things: his love of family, his majestic beard, his sense of humor, and his endless well of sarcasm, which is how he hugs (according to a favorite tee shirt).

