STAHL, ALWIN E. "Ted," passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was born in Coral Gables, Florida and was the son of Annie and Alwin R. Stahl. Ted graduated from Miami Senior High School in 1952 and remained an active member of its Alumni Association. After graduation, he served two years in the United States Coast Guard, achieving an honorary discharge. He continued his education and graduated in 1960 from the Parsons School of Design in New York City. Ted's direction was always in the creative arts. He returned to his native Miami and became one of the major designers of Richard Plumber Interior Design Company. His strong mind and an independent spirit led him to open his own business and beautiful showroom, TED STAHL INTERIOR DESIGN, located on Commodore Plaza in Coconut Grove. He was an active member of the American Society of Interior Designers, ASID. During his career, Ted was the interior designer for some of the area's prominent and influential families who were major leaders in the community. After decades of involvement, he still remained close friends with them. His versatility of design talent also involved him in a variety of commercial ventures. His love of interior design and ability to create beauty and color for his clients were the purpose and joy of his life. Ted's civic interest was passionately centered around keeping his beloved Coconut Grove within its natural environment, free to be enjoyed by the general public. Ted was honest in business, donated to charities, loved traveling the world with good friends and a perfectionist in his trade. His presence will be dearly missed by his devoted family and friends. Ted is lovingly survived by his sister, Peggy (Dan) of Philadelphia; nephews, Mark (Susan), David and Daniel; grandniece, Lauren and grandnephew, Matthew; and two great-grandnephews. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2nd at Plymouth Congregational Church, 3400 Devon Road, Coconut Grove, Florida 33133. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Plymouth Congregational Church in Ted's honor.

