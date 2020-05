Or Copy this URL to Share

Born in Havana, Cuba. Passed away peacefully in her sleep. Pre-deceased by her husband Boris Lubin. Mother of Aida (Joseph) Roisman, Yacob (Frances) Lubin and Miriam Kamin. 10 grandchildren.16 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services on Friday May 15th. Donations in her memory can be made to Chabad of Kendall and Pinecrest.



