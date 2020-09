Or Copy this URL to Share

Anthony Amoroso, Jr. Anthony Amoroso, Jr. peacefully passed away at home on 9/9/20. Born and raised in the Bronx, his distinguished career with the FBI brought him to settle in Davie, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Eileen, his two children, Kathryn and Christopher, daughter-in-law, Ana and grandchildren, Anthony, Toni and Giana. He is also survived by his sister Carol Amoroso and step daughter Lisa Paoli.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store