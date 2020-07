Or Copy this URL to Share

Amy Julia (Wheeler) Hood was born in Miami, FL, on September 18, 1950. She passed away on July 21, 2020 . Amy is survived by her husband, Lloyd Hood, her brother Chuck Wheeler and her sister-in-law Julie Wheeler. Services will be held at the Christ the King Lutheran Church in Pinecrest, FL, on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store