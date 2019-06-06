Ana Elisa Lamas "Bita" passed away peacefully in her home on the afternoon of June 2nd 2019. She was surrounded by friends and loved ones. Ana is survived by her husband, Jose Remigio Lamas "Tata", and their three children: Maria Guadalupe Lamas, Jose Antonio Lamas, and Alejandra Lamas Berliner. She is further survived by her seven grandchildren: Anelise Yanes, Sofia Weston, Bebo Lamas, Gabriel Villanueva Lamas, Lilibet Shojaee, Adriana Ortega, and Andres Lamas. Ana was born in Bayamo, Cuba on March 29th, 1933. She met and married her husband, Jose Antonio Lamas "Tata" in Cuba in December of 1957. They would remain married until her passing, enjoying a fruitful and happy marriage of 61 years. A devoted and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Ana was the matriarch of the Lamas family. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her and loved her. She leaves behind an enriching legacy, an adoring family, and a memory as impactful, wholesome, and singular as her life. We love you, Bita.

