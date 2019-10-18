Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ana Julieta Martinez-Fraga. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In loving memory of the life and person of Ana Julieta Martinez-Fraga. May God receive with blessings and perpetual light the generous, kind, and loving soul of the Lord's child, Ana Julieta Martinez-Fraga, and may she now rest in absolute peace. After a battle with cancer, one that she endured with the same dignity and courage with which she lived life, she finally is truly free. Ana did not know the meaning of the words "I" or "me". She was selfless and all giving. Her commitment to our family was absolute and unqualified. She was both a mother and a sister to my younger sibling, Maria Eugenia, and to me. As the eldest, it fell on her strong shoulders to raise my sister and me while our mother, Ana Nunez de Aragon (formerly known as Ana Nunez Aragon de Martinez-Fraga) worked sixteen hours a day to support the family that in 1966 was exiled from Cuba. At the time, our father was imprisoned in a concentration camp in the island nation as punishment for advocating democracy and human rights. Ana was forced to become an adult at the age of eight. Throughout her life she inspired, motivated, and gave of herself to others never seeking or expecting anything in return. She embodied the virtues of altruism, courage, transparency, straight unvarnished talk, and hard work. On her death bed she still struggled to support our medically disabled sibling, her husband, and our mother. She did not care to learn how to stop giving. Ana was strong but still kind and warm. She was always there. In a world where abstract principles divorced from the promise of material gain, such as altruism, courage, true love, and charity are but museum relics of another age seemingly beyond an eternity ago, she shall be missed all the more because of her commitment to these principles by everyone who knew her and whose lives she touched and by the world itself. Our world became a place with one less virtuous and irreplaceable soul the day she left it. Despite her presence within me, in that place where life is most fragile, my heart, I do and shall forever miss her. Rest in peace and glory my lovely sister. Ana Julieta Martinez-Fraga is survived by her mother, Ana Nunez de Aragon, her brother Pedro Julio Martinez-Fraga, her nieces Alejandra Sofia Martinez-Fraga and Valentina Lucia Martinez-Fraga, her sister-in-law Liza Martinez-Fraga, and her sisters Pilar Martinez-Fraga and Maria Eugenia Martinez-Fraga (also known as Maria Eugenia Nunez).

Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 18, 2019

