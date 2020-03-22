Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andree V. ("Andy") Dick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DICK, ANDREE V. ("Andy"), aged 77, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in her Coral Gables home. Andreé was born December 1, 1942 in Cannes, France and immigrated to Miami when she was 8 years old. Andreé was a graduate of Southwest High School. She married Attorney John C. Dick on December 17, 1966. They raised a beautiful family, settling in Coral Gables where her husband eventually passed away after a wonderful thirty years of marriage. Before retiring in 2010, Andreé worked at the Center for Excellence in Eye Care in South Florida for over 30 years and had many beloved coworkers who she has kept in touch with like an extended family. Andreé enjoyed life with a countless number of friends. Throughout her life in her free time, she used to sing in a local choir, enjoyed writing for local newspapers, and had presently been an avid supporter of cancer philanthropic efforts throughout the country. Andreé lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: chatting with friends and family, traveling with her son and daughter's families, and spending time with her many grandchildren. She had an uncanny ability to help and counsel those around her in a deep and positive way. Andreé always made friends anywhere at any time, and she was always the most charismatic in the room. Her laugh was infectious, and when she smiled, you smiled too. Andreé is survived by her daughter Suzanne DeWitt and her two children Veronique ("Veve") and Matthew; her son Andrew ("Andy"), his beloved wife Raquel, and their two children Kyle and Kaia; as well as her countless close-knit friends everywhere - including the daily "breakfast group" at Coral Bagels. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a "Celebration of Life" Memorial Service held at a later date with information to be provided on www.legacy.com . Please do go to the webpage https://www.legacy.com to leave Andreé a message, as we will continue to celebrate her life. Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

