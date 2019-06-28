PUMARIEGA, ANDRES AGUSTIN, passed away peacefully on June 25th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by America Mechoso Pumariega. Survived by his three sons; Andres Julio, Luis Manuel, and Cesar Andres and two daughters-in-law along with four granddaughters, and four great grandchildren. He was a successful businessman, loving father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Visitation at Caballero Rivero Westchester Funeral Home on Friday from 7pm till 11pm. He will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Park North on Saturday at 10am.
Published in the Miami Herald on June 28, 2019