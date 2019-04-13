ZACHARY, ANDREW CARLSON (Zac), 20, died tragically in a car accident on April 9, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL. Zac was born on September 13, 1998, in Miami, FL. He is survived by his parents Robert Carlson (Drew), Elizabeth Young-Carlson, his sister Sarah Carlson and countless Friends. Zac grew up in West Chester, PA where he attended Henderson High School. While living in Jacksonville this past year he attended Florida State College and worked at Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex and Millers Ale House. Zac loved sports. He was a Catcher for Exton Little League for many years and then went on to play Ice Hockey for Henderson High School and The Kings. Zac had a vibrant personality that touched so many lives in his short time here. He had a contagious sense of humor and a generous heart. He will be missed by so many people. Life as we know it will never be the same. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lakeside Memorial Park and Funeral Home 10301 N.W. 25th Street Miami, Florida 33172 Sunday, April 14, 2019 1:30pm
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Carlson Zachary.
Lakeside Memorial Park and Funeral Home
10301 NW 25th Street
Miami, FL 33172
(305) 592-0690
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 13, 2019