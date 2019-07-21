CONNER, ANDREW, passed away suddenly on July 18, 2019. He was born on October 18, 1966, in Hialeah, FL. The son of Blair and Mary Conner. Andrew is survived by Karla his wife and 2 sons, Glenn of Hollywood, FL. and Austin of Raleigh, North Carolina, a brother Edward and his wife Barbara of North Miami Beach, FL., a Sister Carol Stucki, and husband Ron of Salt Lake City, UT. Andrew graduated from Norland High School and attended Miami Dade College. He is a Registered Professional Land surveyor and Mapper. He began his career in surveying with the firm of Fortin, Leavy, and Skiles. He served several years on the board of directors of the Society of Professional Land Surveyors and Mappers. Over the years he worked for several firms but he eventually came back to Fortin, Leavy, and Skiles. As an adult, he has been a leader in the Boy Scouts of America and supported Little League baseball as coach and leader. He was a boys man and related well with youth. He was cheerful with a positive attitude whether in work or play. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 23 at the Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care, 6400 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, from 6pm-8pm. In lieu of flowers, make a contribution to in Andrew's name.

