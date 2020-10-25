1/1
Andrew Wilson Bradley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bradley Andrew Wilson With great sadness, we announce the death of Brad Wilson, 47, on Friday, October 9, 2020. Brad was joyfully welcomed into the family by his parents, George and Linda Wilson. Brad was a talented artist from a very early age, creating many beautiful paintings, drawings and fabric art. He attended New World School of the Arts and graduated from the Maryland Institute College of Art with a BFA in 1995. He was a devoted fan of the Grateful Dead, following them in summer to attend many concerts. He enjoyed playing the conga drums and had an incredible green thumb, growing and tending his orchids, bonsais and many plants. He was also an amazing cook. He is survived by his parents, George and Linda, his brother Spence and his wife Karin, his niece Emma and nephew Carter as well as many cherished family members and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Amy. In honor of how Brad lived his life, please do a simple act of kindness for someone. In honor of his love of plants, you may wish to make a donation to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved