Bradley Andrew Wilson With great sadness, we announce the death of Brad Wilson, 47, on Friday, October 9, 2020. Brad was joyfully welcomed into the family by his parents, George and Linda Wilson. Brad was a talented artist from a very early age, creating many beautiful paintings, drawings and fabric art. He attended New World School of the Arts and graduated from the Maryland Institute College of Art with a BFA in 1995. He was a devoted fan of the Grateful Dead, following them in summer to attend many concerts. He enjoyed playing the conga drums and had an incredible green thumb, growing and tending his orchids, bonsais and many plants. He was also an amazing cook. He is survived by his parents, George and Linda, his brother Spence and his wife Karin, his niece Emma and nephew Carter as well as many cherished family members and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Amy. In honor of how Brad lived his life, please do a simple act of kindness for someone. In honor of his love of plants, you may wish to make a donation to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.



