Diaz, Miguel Angel , 82, of Miami, Florida, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020. An industrial engineer by trade, was born on February 5th , 1937 in Havana, Cuba. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend; he leaves behind his dear wife, Mirta Perez-Benitoa, his brother, Fabian, his children Michelle Bogert (Albert), Michael Diaz (Laurie), Maite Ferran (Inaki), Ana Ferran, Carolina Ferran (Max). Grandchildren Jessica, Brian, Gabriel, Kathryn, Pedro Juan, Almudena, Alejandra, Victoria, Monica, Pedro Francisco, Jaqueline, Nicholas and Felipe. Great-granddaughter, Kendall and many dear family members and friends. A mass will be held on Friday, January 31 st at 6:30 p.m. at the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, Belen Jesuit School, 500 SW 127 th Avenue, Miami, Florida, 33184 In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Miguel may be made to the ALS Foundation (www.alsfoundation.org)
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 29, 2020