On Monday, January 6, 2020, Angela Marie (Giacoboni) Booth, surrounded by her loving family, passed away peacefully at the age of 86. She graduated from Miami High in 1951. Angela enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and was an avid gardener. Angela was predeceased by her beloved husband, Earl Frederick (Fred) Booth, in 2004 after 47 years of marriage. Left to cherish her memory are two loving children, Rita (John) Patnik of Miami and Stephen (Lynn) Booth of Jensen Beach, and her two devoted grandchildren, Amanda and Sean Patnik; her brother Dominic (Kathryn) Giacoboni, and was blessed with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Funeral Mass to be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, in Miami Lakes. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice.

