PEREZ, ANGELICA At the age of 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 18, 2019. Born, May 21, 1925 in Havana, Cuba to Francisco Perez and Zoila Mariz. Came to the United States in 1961 and lived in New York & San Juan, Puerto Rico until 1967, then came to Miami. She was a Stock Holder & Member of The Board of Directors of both Gancedo Lumber Co. & Florida Lumber Co.. Was the Matriarch of the family and always was the one that held her vast family together. All the holidays, special occasions and other gathering evolved around her all the time. Preceded by husband, Ignacio Perez and son Wilfredo Perez, brothers Jose Luis and Rolando Perez. Survived by sons, Martin (Ani), Ignacio Jr (Vivian), Daughter in law, Lissette grandsons & granddaughters, Tessy (Jose), Martin Jr (Robert), Ricky (Mercy), Alex (Victoria), Andrew (Pamela), Gabriel, Eric (Araceli), Jennifer (Robert), great grandsons & great grand daughter, Patricia, Michelle , Ricky Jr, Rolando, Christopher, Macie, Celline, Erin, Ellie, Oliver and Zachary and great great granddaughter Camilla. She will forever be loved and missed and always in our hearts. Funeral arrangements: Viewing: Tuesday, 08/20/19, at Caballero-Rivero at 8200 Bird Road from 6pm to 11pm. Holly Mass: Wednesday, 08/21/19 at St Raymond Catholic Church located at 3475 SW 17th St at 10:30am Burial (following Mass) at Woodland Cemetery at 3260 SW 8 St Miami, FL 33135.

