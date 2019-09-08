Angelique O. Stahl, 86, a former prominent Democratic political activist and business leader in Broward County, died of heart failure on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. She was a delegate to the United Nations appointed by President Jimmy Carter. Also a founder, CEO and board chair of Broward Federal Savings and Loan. She is survived by children, Stephanie Stahl (James Trichon) and Bryan Stahl (Vanessa); grandsons Joseph Stahl (Rosie) and Matthew Trichon; and great grandson Jacob Stahl. Celebrations of Ms. Stahl's life will be held in Philadelphia and Fort Lauderdale in October.
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 8, 2019