Angelique O. Stahl

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angelique O. Stahl.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Angelique O. Stahl, 86, a former prominent Democratic political activist and business leader in Broward County, died of heart failure on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. She was a delegate to the United Nations appointed by President Jimmy Carter. Also a founder, CEO and board chair of Broward Federal Savings and Loan. She is survived by children, Stephanie Stahl (James Trichon) and Bryan Stahl (Vanessa); grandsons Joseph Stahl (Rosie) and Matthew Trichon; and great grandson Jacob Stahl. Celebrations of Ms. Stahl's life will be held in Philadelphia and Fort Lauderdale in October.
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.