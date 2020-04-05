Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angulo Frank. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Angulo, Frank , age 88, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, April 1, 2020 in Palmetto Bay, Florida where he had been a resident for the past 42 years. He was born April 6, 1931 in Venezuela to the late Pradelio Jose Angulo and Marina Garcia, and raised in Barre, Vermont. Before settling in Palmetto Bay Florida, he lived abroad in Venezuela, Peru and El Salvador where he worked in Employee Relations within Exxon Corporation. Frank was an avid golfer and a member of both Club Campestre in El Salvador and Riviera Country Club in Coral Gables. He will be remembered as the loving husband, father and friend that he was and will be missed by all who knew him. Frank is predeceased by his wife Marlene Martell Angulo, his son-in-law Charles S. Streva III and his grandson Christopher Angulo Streva. He is survived by his daughter Constance Angulo Streva, his son Frank Michael Angulo, his grandson Michael M. Streva and his great granddaughter Brooklyn Tesauro.

Angulo, Frank , age 88, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, April 1, 2020 in Palmetto Bay, Florida where he had been a resident for the past 42 years. He was born April 6, 1931 in Venezuela to the late Pradelio Jose Angulo and Marina Garcia, and raised in Barre, Vermont. Before settling in Palmetto Bay Florida, he lived abroad in Venezuela, Peru and El Salvador where he worked in Employee Relations within Exxon Corporation. Frank was an avid golfer and a member of both Club Campestre in El Salvador and Riviera Country Club in Coral Gables. He will be remembered as the loving husband, father and friend that he was and will be missed by all who knew him. Frank is predeceased by his wife Marlene Martell Angulo, his son-in-law Charles S. Streva III and his grandson Christopher Angulo Streva. He is survived by his daughter Constance Angulo Streva, his son Frank Michael Angulo, his grandson Michael M. Streva and his great granddaughter Brooklyn Tesauro. Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close