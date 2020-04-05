Angulo, Frank , age 88, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, April 1, 2020 in Palmetto Bay, Florida where he had been a resident for the past 42 years. He was born April 6, 1931 in Venezuela to the late Pradelio Jose Angulo and Marina Garcia, and raised in Barre, Vermont. Before settling in Palmetto Bay Florida, he lived abroad in Venezuela, Peru and El Salvador where he worked in Employee Relations within Exxon Corporation. Frank was an avid golfer and a member of both Club Campestre in El Salvador and Riviera Country Club in Coral Gables. He will be remembered as the loving husband, father and friend that he was and will be missed by all who knew him. Frank is predeceased by his wife Marlene Martell Angulo, his son-in-law Charles S. Streva III and his grandson Christopher Angulo Streva. He is survived by his daughter Constance Angulo Streva, his son Frank Michael Angulo, his grandson Michael M. Streva and his great granddaughter Brooklyn Tesauro.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 5, 2020