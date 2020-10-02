Petluck, Anita Rabinovich peacefully passed away on September 29, 2020. Born in Havana, Cuba, she moved to Detroit, Michigan at the age of seventeen and afterwards lived in Miami. She continued to visit her homeland regularly. She was married to the love of her life, Harold Petluck, for over fifty years. Together, they traveled the world and enjoyed life to the fullest. A loving mother of three children, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren, Anita adored her family. They often spent summers in Vermont, delighting in the outdoors, especially hiking. She was a founding member and on the Board of the Latin Auxiliary for the Miami Jewish Home. In addition, she was a volunteer for the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (H.I.A.S.), an organization that helps Cuban Jewish Immigrants safely rebuild their lives in Miami. An impeccable dresser, Anita co-owned the fashionable boutique, "Jilly Clothier" with her daughter, Jill. A gracious hostess and great cook, she loved to entertain her family and friends, welcoming all into her home. Anita is survived by son, Stephen Zack (Marguerite), grandchildren, Jason (Erin) and Tracey Zack, son, Mark Zack (Jane Feder), daughter, Jill Nehleber (Mel), grandchildren, Elan and Jeremy Nehleber and great grandchildren, Madison Zack Johnson and Sasha Zack. Thank you to Anita's caregivers, Telma, Teresa and Yamila for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Anita's name may be made to the Latín Auxiliary of the Miami Jewish Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store