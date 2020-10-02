1/1
Anita Rabinovich Petluck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Petluck, Anita Rabinovich peacefully passed away on September 29, 2020. Born in Havana, Cuba, she moved to Detroit, Michigan at the age of seventeen and afterwards lived in Miami. She continued to visit her homeland regularly. She was married to the love of her life, Harold Petluck, for over fifty years. Together, they traveled the world and enjoyed life to the fullest. A loving mother of three children, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren, Anita adored her family. They often spent summers in Vermont, delighting in the outdoors, especially hiking. She was a founding member and on the Board of the Latin Auxiliary for the Miami Jewish Home. In addition, she was a volunteer for the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (H.I.A.S.), an organization that helps Cuban Jewish Immigrants safely rebuild their lives in Miami. An impeccable dresser, Anita co-owned the fashionable boutique, "Jilly Clothier" with her daughter, Jill. A gracious hostess and great cook, she loved to entertain her family and friends, welcoming all into her home. Anita is survived by son, Stephen Zack (Marguerite), grandchildren, Jason (Erin) and Tracey Zack, son, Mark Zack (Jane Feder), daughter, Jill Nehleber (Mel), grandchildren, Elan and Jeremy Nehleber and great grandchildren, Madison Zack Johnson and Sasha Zack. Thank you to Anita's caregivers, Telma, Teresa and Yamila for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Anita's name may be made to the Latín Auxiliary of the Miami Jewish Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved