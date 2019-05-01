Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Alderman Wood. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Memorial service 5:00 PM Kennewick First Presbyterian Church 2001 W. Kennewick Ave Kennewick , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Alderman Wood, age 89, died on April 26, 2019 at Parkview Adult Care Home in Richland, Washington. Ann was born to Charles and Jewell Alderman on January 22, 1930 in Miami, Florida, where she spent her childhood. In 1955 she married Richard Wood, an emigrant from post-war England. They were married for nearly 42 years. Together they lived in Atlanta, Syracuse and Miami. After their home was destroyed by hurricane Andrew, they moved to Kennewick, Washington in 1994 to be near their daughter Pam and her family. Ann attended Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. There she majored in social work, but more importantly developed what would become a lifelong passion for art, including classical paintings, sculpture and architecture. Ann even dabbled in watercolor painting herself. She was also a lover of beauty found in the natural wonders of God's creation. Ann loved to travel and spend time with family. In addition to travels throughout the United States including many National Parks, she was also able to visit Europe many times and see works of art she had studied. Ann and Dick were blessed with three children, Beth, Pam and Keith. She was a devoted mother who treasured and developed her three children. She always saw potential in everyone and was a tireless encourager. She continued in this role in the lives of her beloved seven grandchildren, taking great delight in their activities and accomplishments. A devoted Christian since the early seventies, she was a beloved Bible study leader and mentor to younger women. She opened her life to others and used accounts of difficult times in her life to point others to the unfailing faithfulness of God. Ann believed strongly in the power of prayer and was a blessing to many through her prayers of intercession. Ann was full of humor and joy, and could often be found humming a tune or whistling. She considered nobody a stranger and was known for forming deep relationships with everyone from her neighbors to her caretakers. She took joy in her membership at Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, participated in Bible Study Fellowship many years, belonged to Chapter ED of the PEO Sisterhood, and delighted to serve as a welcome ambassador at Hawthorne Court where she resided for several years. The bonds that she formed became a strong support for her in her later years, for which the family is very thankful. Ann is survived by children Beth (Ed) Moore of Newport News, VA, Pamela (Michael) Henderson of Kennewick, and Keith (Patricia) Wood of Elko, NV; grandchildren Nicole (Joseph) Sanborn, Bryce Henderson, Bond (Bryan) Durham, Britt Henderson, and Devin, Alyssa and Emma Wood; nephews Charles (Daphne) and Hugh (Missy) Pendleton and Vance (Suzie) McGaughey as well as niece Vicki Jarvis and sister-in-law Joan Yates-Owen of Budleigh-Salterton, England. Ann was preceded in death by her husband. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kennewick First Presbyterian Church or Gospel for Asia ( gfa.org ). A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4 at 5:00 p.m. at Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave, Kennewick, Washington. Published in the Miami Herald on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

