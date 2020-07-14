Diaz, Peggy Ann , born on June 4th 1938 in Miami, FL, sadly passed away on June 29th, 2020 at the age of 82. A lifelong Miami native, Peggy graduated from Miami Jackson Sr. High School. She went on to Marry Henry Diaz, and had 4 sons. Peggy dedicated her life to faith, family, and the kingdom of God. She was a dedicated member of Olympia Heights United Methodist Church for 58 years. She served as President, Lay Leader, and spent her later years as IP administrator and book keeper. Peggy made it her mission to give back to the community. She was involved in Kairos prison ministry, Stephens ministry, Sunshine Villa De Cristo, and spent many years as a Sunday school teacher. She is survived by her 4 sons. Guy, Dean, Clark, and Henry. As Well as, 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and her brother, Terry Throop. Today we say goodbye to an amazing woman who gave without reservation, who lent a helping hand to all, and who loved the Lord without measure. May She rest in heaven, a spot she has rightly earned. Memorial services to be held at Olympia Heights United Methodist Church. 3801 s.w. 97 avenue on Saturday, July 25th, at 1:00p.m. Strict CDC guidelines will be in effect! PPE MUST be worn. For those who cannot attend, an on-line site join.me/931-426-375 is available, as well as a call-in, listen only line- +1.813.769.0500



