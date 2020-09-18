Kaplan, Lily Ann (Langsam)passed away September 16, 2020 in her home in Boca Raton, FL surrounded by her loving family. Lily was born in Minneapolis, MN August 29, 1934 to Arthur and Adele Langsam. She graduated Minneapolis Washburn High School, attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison and graduated with honors in 1956 from the University of Minnesota. She moved to Bay Harbor Island, FL in 1956 where she worked for the Town of Bay Harbor as head of parks and recreation and "Miss Lily" established the pre-kindergarten program for the town. In December 1958, at Temple Israel in Minneapolis, Lily married Burleigh Kaplan and they "honeymooned" south to Florida where she lived the rest of her life. Lily became a doting mother in 1960 upon the birth of daughter Cynthia Carol. In 1962, Cheryl Ann was born and the family moved to North Miami Beach. From North Miami Beach the family moved to Hollywood and eventually to Boca Raton. During this period Lily was further blessed with the marriage of her daughters and Lily's greatest rewards, grandchildren. During her life Lily liked to needle point and play cards "with the girls". She excelled in "spoiling" her kids. Lily is survived by her husband, Burleigh, daughters Cindy (Steven) Howard and Cheryl (Martin) Ogawa. She is also survived by her adored grandchildren Mark Howard, Matthew Howard and Christina Ogawa. Lily is further survived by her sister, Mary (Steve) Quartin, nephews Dr. Andrew (Elaine) Quartin, Michael Quartin and niece Debbie (Tom) Nowatski. The family is especially grateful to care givers Rose Jack and Edith Lebrun and Trustbridge Hospice for Lily's final days. Because of Covid-19, private family graveside services to be held Monday, September 21, 2020 at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens in Boynton Beach, Florida. Contributions in memory of Lily Kaplan may be made to the charity of your choice
.