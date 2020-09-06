1/
Ann Kertis Virginia
Kertis, Virginia Ann , age 73, passed away August 28, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia with her children by her side. She was born in Miami, Florida and graduated from Miami High and worked for Delta Airlines in the ticketing office for several years. She is survived by her daughter Myerly Wolff, son John Kertis and 3 grandchildren Emma, Mia and her "little buddy" Jack. She also leaves behind numerous cousins, long-time friends and her faithful companions Bob and Riley. She enjoyed spending time outdoors watching the birds and squirrels in her backyard and cultivating her plants. She had a deep love of animals and rescued countless cats and several dogs over the years. She was a strong, funny and compassionate woman. She was a loving, supportive and devoted mother whose greatest joys in life were helping her children succeed in their endeavors. Most weekends when her children were growing up she could be found either in the bleachers at the baseball field or on the sideline of the tennis courts cheering for her son and daughter. She will be missed deeply by those who were fortunate enough to have known her. Her ashes will be scattered at a later date. Celebrate Virginia by planting some sunflowers, adopting a pet or sharing your favorite memory of her with her son and daughter.

Published in the Miami Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
