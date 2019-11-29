Ann L. Levy of Dania Beach passed away at home on November 27, 2019. Born on March 12, 1937, in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of Louis and Reba Silverstein (deceased), sister of Philip and Frank Silverstein (deceased). Ann enjoyed summers on the board walk in Atlantic City, New Jersey where her family owned the famous Globe Theater. She came to Miami Beach in 1958 where she met the love of her life, Norman Levy. The two married in 1966 where the love story continued for the past 53 years. Ann was a wonderful, loving mother to three daughters, Risa Stewart (Rodney), Cara Seoane (Eric) and Marcy McClanahan (Domonick). Grandchildren Sydney, Caden, Hannah, Alejandro, Riley and Cassidy loved their “Bubbe” very much. Services will be held at South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 South State Road 7, Lake Worth this Friday, November 29th at 10:15 am.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 29, 2019