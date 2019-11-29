Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann L. Levy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ann L. Levy of Dania Beach passed away at home on November 27, 2019. Born on March 12, 1937, in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of Louis and Reba Silverstein (deceased), sister of Philip and Frank Silverstein (deceased). Ann enjoyed summers on the board walk in Atlantic City, New Jersey where her family owned the famous Globe Theater. She came to Miami Beach in 1958 where she met the love of her life, Norman Levy. The two married in 1966 where the love story continued for the past 53 years. Ann was a wonderful, loving mother to three daughters, Risa Stewart (Rodney), Cara Seoane (Eric) and Marcy McClanahan (Domonick). Grandchildren Sydney, Caden, Hannah, Alejandro, Riley and Cassidy loved their “Bubbe” very much. Services will be held at South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 South State Road 7, Lake Worth this Friday, November 29th at 10:15 am.

Ann L. Levy of Dania Beach passed away at home on November 27, 2019. Born on March 12, 1937, in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of Louis and Reba Silverstein (deceased), sister of Philip and Frank Silverstein (deceased). Ann enjoyed summers on the board walk in Atlantic City, New Jersey where her family owned the famous Globe Theater. She came to Miami Beach in 1958 where she met the love of her life, Norman Levy. The two married in 1966 where the love story continued for the past 53 years. Ann was a wonderful, loving mother to three daughters, Risa Stewart (Rodney), Cara Seoane (Eric) and Marcy McClanahan (Domonick). Grandchildren Sydney, Caden, Hannah, Alejandro, Riley and Cassidy loved their “Bubbe” very much. Services will be held at South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 South State Road 7, Lake Worth this Friday, November 29th at 10:15 am. Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close