KELLY, ANN MARY, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on April 29, 2019, at the age of 96. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Howard Kelly and grandson, Patrick Kelly. We know that our father and Patrick were there with open arms to take mom home. Ann is survived by her five children: Susan Creel (Randy); Larry Kelly (Julie); Dan Kelly; Jane Haguel (Steve) and Patricia Urbano (Dennis) and her seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Ann, a devout catholic, was active in her Church, St. John the Apostle in Hialeah and Blessed Trinity in Miami Springs. Both her and her late husband Howard tirelessly volunteered their time and truly loved their church community. Ann, a first-generation Irish-American, continued the daily family tradition of "Tea Time" every afternoon. Mom was known for her beautiful hats, her love of tending in her vegetable garden, roses and gardenias. Ann was also a fabulous artist. Her family now displays her art work in their homes. Our mother's love, positive attitude and quick sense of humor kept everyone on their guard and entertained. Even during her last week of life, she would have everyone laughing with her funny comments. Our family wishes to thank her devoted caretaker of 16-years Maribel Castaner. Maribel was our parent's "Cuban Daughter" whose love and support is immeasurable. We also want to recognize the contributions from Vitas Hospice and Visiting Angels. Mom, you lived your life for all of those you loved and we will miss you always. Good Night and God Bless You! The services will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Van Orsdel Funeral Home in Kendall. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 4020 Curtiss Parkway, Miami Springs FL 33166. Entombment at 12:30 p.m. will follow Church services at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery, 11411 NW 25th Street, Doral FL 33172. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send a donation to Blessed Trinity Catholic School's "Wish List."

