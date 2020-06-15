ANN MUIRHEAD

MUIRHEAD,ANN of Pembroke Pines passed away peacefully on June 08, 2020. She was born to the late William and Lillian Sengstack in Patchogue, Long Island where she spent many happy days with her sister Alyce on the bay. Ann was married for 53 years to the love of her life Rusty. Their worldwide travels covered 37 countries. Real Estate is what she enjoyed and spent 22 years in this profession. Ann was predeceased by her Husband Rusty and is survived by her three children; Lynda Smith (Arthur), Glen Muirhead (Toni) and Jeff Muirhead. Her sister; Alyce and four grand-children; Rebecca Smith, Jenny Smith, Laurie Negre (James), Bradley Muirhead (Lindsay) and Great Granddaughter; Emma Muirhead and Elizabeth Negre (due in September). Three great grandchildren, lots of nieces and nephews and lastly her "feathered" friend Baron. A Private Family Viewing was held on June 12, 2020 in Hollywood, Fl. www.bpfamilycare.com
Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 15, 2020.