Betty Ann Smith Betty Smith passed away on 10/22/20. She was a young 85 year old. She was a devoted wife to Wayne Smith, loving mother to Stacy Reed and Terry Smith. Adored her Son-In-Law Tim Sr. A wonderful grandmother to Tim Reed Jr and Ashley Bencivenga and her 6 great grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Tuesday 10/27 at Vista Memorial Gardens Miami Lakes from 6-10. Graveside funeral to be held at Caballero Rivero Dade North (Garden of Honor) at 12:30 Wednesday 10/28/20

Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.
