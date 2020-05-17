Starkey, Carol Ann (Leib), passed away on May 11, 2020 in Inverness, Fl. She was born in 1934 in Akron, Ohio. Carol married Calvin "Curt" Starkey in 1951 in Akron, Ohio and relocated to Florida in 1956. Together they raised 3 children: Sharron, Bob and David. Carol was a member of Coral Park Baptist Church in Miami for over 50 years. She enjoyed participating in the Ladies Bowling League at Bird Bowl in Miami and won many trophies. Carol recently relocated to Inverness, Fl to be near her Daughter. Carol was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. She always put others' needs ahead of her own, and touched many lives with her kindness. She will be dearly missed. Carol was preceded in death by her husband Calvin, and she is survived by Daughter Sharron Lobman (Steve), Son Bob Starkey (Maggie), Son Dave Starkey (Barbara), Granddaughter Lisa Urofsky (Jason) and Grandson Karl Starkey.The family has entrusted Charles Davis Funeral Home with the arrangements. A Memorial service will be scheduled in August at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Akron, Ohio



