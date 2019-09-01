Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Tibaldeo. View Sign Service Information Van Orsdel - Northside 3333 N.E. 2nd Ave. Miami , FL 33137 (305)-573-4310 Send Flowers Obituary

TIBALDEO, ANN, aged 94, died on August 19, 2019, at the Miami Jewish Home and Hospital for the Aged. A longtime resident of Miami's Morningside district, she was born in New York City in 1924, and was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Hunter College. Fluent in several languages, she pursued graduate studies at Laval University in Quebec and maintained a lifelong interest in French culture. She had a beautiful singing voice and was an enthusiastic appreciator of music and the arts. Ann was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose vivacious presence will be greatly missed by her family. She was predeceased by her beloved parents, Giuseppina and Fiorenzo Arrobbio, and by her former spouse, Victor Tibaldeo. She is survived by her children: Camille Tibaldeo, Victor Tibaldeo, Jr., Lisa Di Raimondo, Alan Tibaldeo, and Eliot Tibaldeo; grand-daughters Christina Di Raimondo and Jeanna Di Raimondo; and great-grandson Hunter Bradley. A visitation honoring Ann's life will be held Saturday, September 7th, 2019, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Van Orsdel Family Funeral Chapel, located at 3333 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33137. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm at Gesu Catholic Church, located at 118 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33137 with Burial to follow at Dade Memorial North Cemetery, located at 1301 NW Opa-Locka Blvd, Miami, FL 33167.

