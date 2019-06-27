Coral Gables. Daughter of the late Pearl and Charles Russell passed away at her home in Coral Gables on June 24th. After a wonderful childhood with her brother Bob in Belmore Long Island NY, a fiercely independent and very fashionable Ann made her way to her beloved New York City to become a designer for Kaiser Roth Lingerie. She could turn the world on with her smile! In 1969 Ann moved to Miami, Florida with her two young sons Peter and Seth and started a wonderful life in Florida. Ann met Alan Raff and in 1995, married and started a wonderful new chapter. Ann and Alan enjoyed many years together traveling. There time together was wonderful, filled with great friends and family. We all lost Alan in 2009. Ann continued life with a strong involvement in the Miami art scene, President of the Coral Oaks Tennis Club, and with her philanthropy and leadership with The Funding Arts Network. Ann is survived by her two sons, Peter, his wife Rosemary and their children, Timothy, Katherine and Nicholas. Her son, Seth, his wife Patricia, and their children Zachary, Sean and Annie. And Ann's great grandson Jacob. There will be a celebration of life at the Hotel Colonnade in Coral Gables In the Aragon room, Saturday the 29th at 4pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Funding Arts Network at Fundingartsnetwork.org
Published in the Miami Herald on June 27, 2019