Anna Chimes Gottlieb
1927 - 2020
January 3, 1927 - October 13, 2020
Chevy Chase, Maryland - Passed at age 93 on October 13, 2020, in Chevy Chase, MD. Born and raised in Charleston, SC, Anna was first generation Greek American. She and her husband Nick raised 3 children in Ardmore, PA. After their divorce, Anna moved to Miami, FL where her 3 sisters resided. She is survived by her sister Lucille, 3 children, James (Shirley), Nicholas and Diana (Kirk), six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many dear nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Irving Gottlieb, sisters, Betty and Flora and brother Andrew.
Due to the current coronavirus, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers and because she loved being with children, memorial contributions may be made to any child-centered charity of your choice.


Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
