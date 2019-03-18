Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNA E. NENSTIEL. View Sign

NENSTIEL, ANNA E., age 99 of Pompano Beach, FL passed away Sunday morning, March 10, 2019, at The Woodlands at John Knox Village in Pompano Beach, FL. Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA to the late Harry and Margaret (Connors) Nenstiel, she attended St. Phillip Neri Catholic Grammar School and graduated from Hallahan High School. In 1945 Anna enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. and was stationed in Washington, D.C. Following the war, she moved to Miami, FL and worked for First Federal Savings and Loan Association until her retirement. Anna was a big fan of Frank Sinatra and loved traveling with her late sister Harriet. While living in Miami, she and Harriet were extremely active with the Legion of Mary. Anna is survived by two nephews, John Warren and wife Rita of Ocean City, and George Warren and wife Pamela of Newfield; four grandnieces; one grandnephew; seven great-grandnieces; and three great grandnephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Gerald, George, Margaret Warren (husband George), Florence Rehrer (husband Edward), and Harriet Nenstiel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, in The Parish of All Saints, Buck and Depot Streets, Millville. Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Millville. Memories and expressions of sympathy for Anna Nenstiel may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at

NENSTIEL, ANNA E., age 99 of Pompano Beach, FL passed away Sunday morning, March 10, 2019, at The Woodlands at John Knox Village in Pompano Beach, FL. Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA to the late Harry and Margaret (Connors) Nenstiel, she attended St. Phillip Neri Catholic Grammar School and graduated from Hallahan High School. In 1945 Anna enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. and was stationed in Washington, D.C. Following the war, she moved to Miami, FL and worked for First Federal Savings and Loan Association until her retirement. Anna was a big fan of Frank Sinatra and loved traveling with her late sister Harriet. While living in Miami, she and Harriet were extremely active with the Legion of Mary. Anna is survived by two nephews, John Warren and wife Rita of Ocean City, and George Warren and wife Pamela of Newfield; four grandnieces; one grandnephew; seven great-grandnieces; and three great grandnephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Gerald, George, Margaret Warren (husband George), Florence Rehrer (husband Edward), and Harriet Nenstiel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, in The Parish of All Saints, Buck and Depot Streets, Millville. Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Millville. Memories and expressions of sympathy for Anna Nenstiel may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com Funeral Home Christy Funeral Home

11 W. Broad St.

Millville , NJ 08332

(856) 825-0314 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close