BLACK, ANNA LAURA, 74, Lifelong Miamian. A loving and beloved Registered Nurse who found her calling caring for newborns in I.C.U. And Special Care at Jackson Memorial and later South Miami Hospital. She loved tennis, ballet, and song. Predeceased by her Mother Norma Troetchel McDaniel, Father Mike Zwerin, twin Sister Donna, Grandson Baby Miles. Survived by the light of her life, son Miles (Adriana), Sister Kate, Brother Ben, dear friend Ellen Kempler, and Grandchildren Ella, Lauren, and Georgia. With special thanks to Rosa and Rick who cared for her in her long illness. She taught us kindness.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 17, 2019