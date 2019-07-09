Anna was born in Jacksonville, FL in 1921 and passed away on July 6, 2019. A viewing will be held July 9, 10:00a.m. at Memorial Plan Funeral Home, 4850 Palm Ave. in Hialeah. Interment will follow at Flagler Memorial Park, 5301 W. Flagler St. Many say Anna was a "woman before her time." Years after graduating from Miami High School in 1939 she had a successful career with the Miami Herald and later headed up Classified Advertising for El Herald. Her joys in life were people, animals and travel. She took tremendous pride in being bilingual and in her family's history in Miami during its growth. Her legacy is being remembered as an adopted mother or chosen sister. She enjoyed dirty martinis, chocolate candy, the ocean air, parties and sitting on her front porch. Anna is survived by her daughter Anita (Bob) Hackett, grandsons Robert (MaryRuth) and John (Kathy), granddaughter Kate (Billy), eight great-grandchildren and her extended Lingenfelser family. She was preceded in death by her brothers John and Frank Landrove. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the Humane Society (humanesocietymiami.org) or Catholic Hospice (305-822-2380).
Published in the Miami Herald on July 9, 2019