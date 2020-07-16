Lorraine Anne Meyers 1927-2020 MEYERS, Lorraine Anne Lorraine Anne Meyers, daughter of Bertha and Charles Horovitz, was born in Pittsburgh, PA, June 7, 1927. She passed away July 12, 2020, at The Palace Renaissance, and joined her beloved husband of 63 years, GEORGE MEYERS, who predeceased her in 2010. She is survived by her siblings Jean Segal (California), Ruth Rosenberg (Delaware) and Jack Horovitz (Pittsburgh). Many tiny, but magnificent, sparks were extinguished with Lorraine's passing. Everyone will miss "Rainy's" contagious smile, her humor, curiosity, congeniality, positivity and zest for life. The "voice of an angel" has joined the heavenly choir. The accomplishments of her children Marilyn (Steve) Baron, Elaine (Gary) Marlin, Sharon (Richard) Goldman and Paul (deceased) and Judy Meyers were the endless source of pride and joy to Lorraine. She was BUBBY to Marissa (George) Baron, Amanda (Adam) Kallin, Benjamin (Denise) and son Brendan Marlin, Carin Marlin, Jonathan Meyers, Jared (Samantha) and daughters Parker and Peyton Meyers, Heidi Meyers and Jenna, Annika and Maya Goldman.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store