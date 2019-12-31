Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette (Cam) Soroka. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SOROKA, ANNETTE (CAM) NISKAYUNA, NY - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Annette (Cam) Soroka who died peacefully on the evening of Thursday, December 26, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends. Cam pursued a Masters Degree from the University of Miami and worked for Delta Airlines and AC Flyer Magazines. While living in Miami and being associated with the Miami Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women, Cam had the good fortune and honor to meet Mother Teresa of Calcutta when Mother Teresa visited Miami in June of 1974. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Teddy Soroka, Jr. Cam is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends around the county. A Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Friday, January 3rd at St. Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Place, Schenectady, NY.

SOROKA, ANNETTE (CAM) NISKAYUNA, NY - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Annette (Cam) Soroka who died peacefully on the evening of Thursday, December 26, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends. Cam pursued a Masters Degree from the University of Miami and worked for Delta Airlines and AC Flyer Magazines. While living in Miami and being associated with the Miami Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women, Cam had the good fortune and honor to meet Mother Teresa of Calcutta when Mother Teresa visited Miami in June of 1974. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Teddy Soroka, Jr. Cam is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends around the county. A Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Friday, January 3rd at St. Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Place, Schenectady, NY. Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close