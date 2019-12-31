SOROKA, ANNETTE (CAM) NISKAYUNA, NY - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Annette (Cam) Soroka who died peacefully on the evening of Thursday, December 26, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends. Cam pursued a Masters Degree from the University of Miami and worked for Delta Airlines and AC Flyer Magazines. While living in Miami and being associated with the Miami Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women, Cam had the good fortune and honor to meet Mother Teresa of Calcutta when Mother Teresa visited Miami in June of 1974. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Teddy Soroka, Jr. Cam is survived by many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends around the county. A Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Friday, January 3rd at St. Anthony's Church, 331 Seward Place, Schenectady, NY.
Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 31, 2019