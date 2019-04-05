Anthony Carmen Romeo, 71, of Atlantis Florida, passed on April 2, 2019. Anthony was born to Dominic and Mary Romeo on August 26, 1947 in Paterson, NJ. He graduated from Palmetto High School and The University of Miami. He married Martha Weaver in 1980. Together they raised two children. He leaves in his legacy daughters, Marianne Romeo (Giacomo), Laura Nuttle (Philip) and two grandchildren. He also leaves sister, Felicia Romeo Christin and family. In lieu of flowers please donate to the University of Miami Hurricane club in his name. A viewing will be held Sunday April 7th from 3-5pm at Del Lago Chapel, 131 S Lakeside Dr.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Carmen Romeo.
All County Funeral Home-Del Lago Chapel
131 S Lakeside Dr
Lake Worth, FL 33460
(561) 533-5111
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 5, 2019