Tony Calabro 31 Beloved son of Fortunato Calabro and Patricia Maguire. He is predeceased by his grandparents; Frank and Peggy Maguire and Donna Calabro. Born in Miami, Florida Tony was a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst Literary Program. He was an outstanding athlete, accomplished guitar player and artist with exceptional ability. He was a free spirit with a keen whit that we all enjoyed. Above all he loved his family and will remain forever in our hearts. In addition to his parents he is survived by his aunts and uncles: Charles and Kathryn Flynn; Thomas and Lisa Maguire; Michael and Lynda Maguire; Eric Calabro; Dan and Rita Calabro; Nora Maher. Cousins : Kaitlyn and Wills Flynn; Thomas , Mark , Megan Maguire; Michael and Kelly Maguire; Stephanie, Kristen, Stacy Calabro; Rachael and Jake Calabro and Eddie Maher. Paula, Kevin, Zach, and Sarah Smith as well as his grandfather Fortunato Calabro Sr. Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 31 at 12 noon at Epiphany Catholic Church, 8235 SW 57th Avenue Miami, Florida. Burial to follow at Woodlawn South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to https://www.mhainc.org/donations/ GRIT program Anthony Calabro
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 29, 2019