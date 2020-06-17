Anthony Thomas Vamvaks
Vamvaks, Anthony Thomas, Age 84, died June 11 at his St. Simone Island, GA home since retirement from the insurance industry. Predeceased by his loving wife, Ann Riley Vamvaks, with whom he graduated from Miami High in 1954 where he played football and belonged to Key Club. Graduated Univ. of Miami as a business major. Regularly attended St. Sophia Greek Church in Miami. Survived by stepchildren Susie Benefield and Ray Williams & their spouses, 4 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren, who dearly loved their Papou. His friendly smile and polite demeanor will be missed by them and his many friends.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.
